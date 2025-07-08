Los Angeles [US], July 8 (ANI): Producer Scott Rudin is returning to Broadway with new play.

On Monday, he and Barry Diller announced that Samuel D. Hunter's Little Bear Ridge Road will premiere on Broadway for a limited 18-week run this fall in a production starring Laurie Metcalf and Micah Stock, under the direction of Joe Mantello, as per Deadline.

Metcalf and Stock will reprise their acclaimed performances from the production's world premiere last year at The Steppenwolf Theatre Company in Chicago. Performances will begin on Tuesday, October 7, ahead of a Thursday, October 30 opening night at Broadway's Booth Theatre.

The production marks Rudin's return to Broadway since his 2021 departure following allegations of bullying his staff, Deadline reported.

In a New York Times profile three months ago, Rudin announced his plans to resume his producing career, saying has undergone "a decent amount of therapy." He called his previous behavior "bone-headed" and "narcissistic."

The play that will see Rudin's return will be the seventh collaboration between Mantello and Metcalf, who returns to Broadway for the seventh time in 10 years. Rounding out the company from the initial run at Steppenwolf Theatre are John Drea and Meighan Gerachis. (ANI)

