Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 13 (ANI): In a social media post on Saturday, Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut said that she will return her Padma Shri award if anyone can prove that she has disrespected martyrs and freedom fighters.

The actor received criticism for her comments on Thursday when she said that India attained freedom in 2014 when the Modi-led government came to power and described the country's Independence in 1947 as "bheek", or alms.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Saturday, the actor first posted quotations from a book and wrote, "Just to set the records straight...I am not the only one to call congress beggar."

In the next IG Story, she added, "Everything is very clearly mentioned in the same interview 1857 first collective fight for freedom... along with sacrifice of greats like Subhash Chandra Bose, Rani Laxmibai and Veer Savarkar ji. 1857 I know but which war took place in 1947 I am not aware, if someone can bring to my awareness I will give back my Padma Shri and apologise also... please help me with this."

She then went on to talk about 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi' and the extensive research on 1857.

She wrote, "I have worked in a feature film of a martyr Rani Laxmi Bai... extensively researched on the first fight of freedom 1857... nationalism rose so did right wing ... but why it died a sudden death? and why Gandhi let Bhagat Singh die ... why Neta Bose was killed and never got Gandhi ji's support? why line of partition was drawn by a white man... ?instead of celebrating freedom why Indians killed each other some of the answers I am seeking please help me find answers."

She further went on to defend her statement regarding "Aazadi in 2014".

"As far as Aazadi in 2014 concerned I specifically said physical Aazadi we may had but consciousness and conscience of India was set free in 2014... a dead civilisation came alive and fluttered its wing and now roaring and soaring high ... today for the first time ... people can't shame us for not speaking English or coming from small towns or using made in India products... everything is articulate and clear in the same interview... lekin jo chor hain unki toh jalegi ... koi bujha nahi sakta... Jai Hind," she penned.

Previously, several politicians reacted with outrage at her comments.

Maharashtra Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik on Friday demanded that the Centre must withdraw the Padma Shri award from Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut for her controversial remarks on the country's Independence and sought her immediate arrest.

Youth Congress workers in Indore on Friday protested against the same.

Shiv Sena's mouthpiece Saamana on Saturday criticised Kangana for her controversial remarks and said that it is unfortunate that the Padma Shri has been awarded to someone who insulted the freedom fighters.

Kangana received the prestigious award by President Ram Nath Kovind at a ceremony hosted at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in the capital on November 8. (ANI)

