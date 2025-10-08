Mohali (Punjab) [India], October 8 (ANI): Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring expressed his condolences to the family of Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda after the artist passed away on Wednesday morning following a road accident that occurred on September 27.

Taking to his X handle, the Punjab Congress Chief expressed his sorrow on the passing of the Punjabi singer.

"Saddened by the passing away of Rajvir Jaivanda Ji. We all prayed for his speedy recovery but sadly god had other plans. My heart goes out to his family, friends and fans who are shattered with this tragic loss. May Waheguru grant eternal peace to the departed soul and give strength to his loved ones to bear this tragic loss. RIP," wrote Amrinder SinghRaja Warring.

https://x.com/RajaBrar_INC/status/1975789105545158948

Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda passed away on Wednesday morning following a road accident that occurred on September 27.

He breathed his last at 10:55 AM at Fortis Hospital, Mohali, where he had been admitted in critical condition with severe spinal injuries and brain damage, as per the statement issued by the hospital.

"Despite extensive medical support and continuous monitoring by the critical care and neurosurgery teams, he succumbed to multiple organ failure this morning. Our deepest condolences to his family and fans," the statement reads.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann paid tribute to the ace singer: "It is deeply saddening to hear of the death of renowned Punjabi singer Rajveer Jawanda during treatment following a horrific road accident near Baddi in Himachal Pradesh. A legend of the Punjabi music world has been lost forever. Rajvir Jawanda, who captured the hearts of people at a young age through his songs, will always resonate. May Waheguru grant peace to the departed soul and give strength to his family and fans to bear this loss," he wrote on X in Punjabi.

https://x.com/BhagwantMann/status/1975824792919154842?

Ludhiana-born Rajvir was loved for his songs 'Kali Jawande Di', 'Mera Dil', and 'Sardari'. He had also acted in Punjabi films and is admired for his energetic stage presence. Best known for his passion for bikes, he often shared videos of his rides through the hills. (ANI)

