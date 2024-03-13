The Star cast of the movie Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 reunited at Sunny Singh's sister's wedding reception. Kartik Aaryan, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Ishita Rajto director Luv Ranjan, all graced the event. Taking to Instagram Stories, Sunny Singh shared a picture featuring himself and Kartik. Kartik and Sunny looked dapper in the blazer set look. Nushrratt looked stunning in a red saree, while Ishita and Sonnalli also slayed the saree look. Kartik Aaryan Honoured As Performer of the Year at Zee Cine Awards 2024! Actor Flaunts His Trophy and Expresses Gratitude on Social Media.

Helmed by Luv Ranjan, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 is a comic depiction of modern-day relationships, centred on three friends who become involved in turbulent romantic relationships. As they traverse the difficulties of love and commitment, they face a number of obstacles and misunderstandings that push their friendships and relationships to the test. The film, filled with humour, drama, and familiar scenarios, provides a candid look at the ups and downs of romantic relationships in modern society, resonating with audiences through its clever language and authentic portrayal of emotional dynamics. Meanwhile, on the work front, Sunny Singh recently finished shooting his film Risky Romeo in Kolkata.

Excited about the project, Sunny in a statement said, "I usually do not get offered characters like this and only when I started shooting I realised what Abir had seen in me and offered me such a different character. The genre of this film is completely unexplored in our industry and it's a bold step towards showcasing emotions in a very different way. And the city that Abir has chosen to film Risky Romeo is adding to the magic of the story. I cannot wait for the audiences to experience what we experienced while shooting the film." The project is written and directed by Abir Sengupta. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Kartik Aaryan Shares Glimpse From First Day Shoot with Monochrome Snap On Insta.

Risky Romeo is produced by Anushree Mehta (Jaadugar Films), Priyanka Mehrotra and Rameshchadra Yadav (PR Motion Pictures). More details regarding the project are awaited. Kartik Aaryan on the other hand, has commenced the shooting for his upcoming horror comedy, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Apart from this, Kartik recently wrapped up shooting for his upcoming film Chandu Champion. Helmed by Kabir Khan, Chandu Champion is based on the extraordinary real-life story of a sportsman and his spirit of never giving up. Kartik will portray the character of Chandu. Chandu Champion marks Kartik's first collaboration with director Kabir Khan. He will also be seen in director Anurag Basu's next Aashiqui 3.