Kartik Aaryan was bestowed with the prestigious title of Performer of the Year at the Zee Cine Awards 2024. Taking to social media, the actor proudly showcased his trophy and expressed heartfelt gratitude to his fans and well-wishers for their unwavering support. He wrote, “The way audiences showered so much love for Sattu and Satyaprem Ki Katha, it was already a win and now I am overwhelmed with this award.” 'Jab Tak Tumhara Baap Zinda Hai Entertainment Zinda Hai!' Shah Rukh Khan's Electrifying Speech Wins Hearts at Zee Cine Awards 2024 (Watch Video).

Kartik Aaryan Wins Big At Zee Cine Awards 2024

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)