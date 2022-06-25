Washington [US], June 25 (ANI): Queen Elizabeth II is beginning her 71st year as monarch in a new style.

Following her Platinum Jubilee celebrations earlier this month, the monarch seems to have changed up her characteristic look, as evidenced by the new hairstyle she debuted in images made public by Windsor Castle on Wednesday.

The 96-year-old monarch's silver strands appear notably shorter at the sides and back in the new photos, which the royal family's official Instagram account also shared.

"I love the Queen's new hairstyle!!!" one fan commented, while another added, "The Queen looks wonderful! Her new summer hairdo looks perfect."

In the revised edition of her book, "The Other Side of the Coin: The Queen, the Dresser, and the Wardrobe," Angela Kelly, a personal assistant to Her Majesty, discusses assuming the extra function of hairdresser during the pandemic.

"From March 2020 onwards I washed The Queen's hair every week, set and styled it, and even trimmed it when needed. My team named it Kelly's Salon," she wrote.

"During the first two weeks, I was shaking. I had only done her hair once or twice before while on board the Royal Yacht Britannia. The Queen was so kind as she advised me on the very specific way to put the rollers in."

"As I grew in confidence I'm sure The Queen thought I was a professional and started shouting at me, 'Don't do that, do it this way. That's right, you've got it, don't change it,'" she continued. "I was thinking, goodness me, I need a gin and tonic. So while The Queen was under the dryer I said to her, 'I'm off for a stiff drink because this is so stressful, getting it just right for you.'"

The longtime royal aide also divulged she would use "a whole can of hairspray to make sure it lasted the week." (ANI)

