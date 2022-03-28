New Delhi [India], March 28 (ANI): Actor Raashii Khanna penned a heartfelt message after wrapping up the shoot of her upcoming film 'Yodha', co-starring Siddharth Malhotra.

The 'Madras Cafe' actor took to her Instagram handle on Sunday along with several pictures from the sets of the film. She can be seen cutting cakes and enjoying herself with the crew of the film.

Also Read | Suriya Begins Shoot for Bala’s Directorial Next; Actor Reuniting With Filmmaker After 18 Years.

"A dream too good to be true having worked with @dharmamovies who welcomed me with such warmth and love and made the journey of #yodha - our labour of love - so special! It's a wrap and here I am with the two main yodhas who have worked so hard to create something amazing! Missed you @sidmalhotra Thankyou for being a wonderful co-star." she penned a heartfelt note.

For those unaware, the action movie, 'Yodha' is backed by Dharma Productions and is being directed by debutant filmmaker duo Pushkar Ojha and Sagar Ambre. The movie will also star Disha Patani in the lead role.

Also Read | Preity Zinta’s Little Twins Look Adorable Watching Their First IPL Game.

Raashi was last seen in 'Rudra: The Edge of Darkness' alongside Ajay Devgn. She played the role of Dr Aliyah Choksi, a psychopath.

Apart from 'Yodha', Raashii will be next seen in her second OTT project with Raj and DK of 'The Family Man' fame, along with Vijay Sethupati and Shahid Kapoor, making for a stellar team. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)