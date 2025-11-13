Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 12 (ANI): Member of Parliament Raghav Chadha shared a personal story about his early political journey at the FICCI Young Leaders Summit 2025, held at Taj Lands End in Mumbai.

According to a press release, Chadha, while speaking during a fireside chat, revealed that senior leader Jyotiraditya Scindia had supported him after he lost his first election.

Also Read | ‘Globe Trotter’: SS Rajamouli Unveils Priyanka Chopra's First Look, Calls Her 'The Woman Who Redefined Indian Cinema on Global Stage' (View Post).

"After I lost my first election and was dejected, it was Jyotiraditya Scindia who consoled me. He told me that it's fine and that defeat is not the end of the world," said Chadha, as quoted in the release.

The young MP also mentioned how his family was initially hesitant about his joining politics.

Also Read | 'Smilleeeee, It Is Your Birthday': Ananya Panday Asks Aryan Khan to 'Smile' on His Birthday.

He added, "Coming from a middle-class family, especially my mother, who never wanted me to join politics, I had to convince her for 4-5 months before she agreed to let me contest the election."

The session, titled "Leading Change: A Conversation with Raghav Chadha on Vision, Youth & the Future of India," was part of FICCI's Young Leaders Forum (YLF). The forum celebrated young voices who are contributing to leadership and governance in India. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)