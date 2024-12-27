Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 27 (ANI): Actor Rajeev Khandelwal is set to headline a new show titled The Secret of the Shiledars.

According to a press release, the series tells the "story of the Shiledars -- stalwart defenders and trusted stewards whose unwavering dedication shaped the course of an era."

Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, The Secret of the Shiledars also stars Sai Tamhankar, Gaurav Amlani, and Ashish Vidyarthi, among others.

Discussing the show, director Aditya Sarpotdar said, "Growing up, I was always captivated by stories of adventure and history; they have always kept me curious. One such curiosity led to the inception of The Secret of the Shiledars. The concept of 'Shiledars', The Guardians, hasn't been explored before, making it both intriguing and fulfilling. I believe that The Secret of the Shiledars is a project that challenged me and pushed me out of my comfort zone. I am so glad to have embarked on this journey with Rajeev Khandelwal, who has truly poured his heart and soul into it. I am sure this will resonate on screen."

Rajeev Khandelwal admitted he was initially hesitant to accept the role.

"I believe that The Secret of the Shiledars chose me, rather than the other way around. I was a bit sceptical about playing such a different and evolving character, but Aditya, with his innovative and visionary approach, made everything seamless. Like many of us fascinated by history, I was spellbound when Aditya narrated the script. It sparked my curiosity and compelled me to join this exciting and insightful project," he shared.

Sai Tamhankar expressed her excitement about being part of the series, which celebrates the Marathas and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's legacy.

"I am elated to be part of a story that highlights the Marathas and the legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. I have grown up listening to countless tales, and each one fills me with immense pride. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's legacy is not confined to Maharashtra; it belongs to the entire nation. That's why I felt a strong desire to be part of this project," she said.

The Secret of the Shiledars will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on 31st January 2025. (ANI)

