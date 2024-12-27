Ahead of the New Year celebrations, filmmaker Karan Johar is off on a family vacation with his kids, Yash and Roohi. Karan Johar Shares His 2025 New Year Resolution on Instagram; Here's What the Director Said (View Post).

On Friday, KJo was spotted at the airport, looking effortlessly stylish in a co-ord set while also taking a moment to pose for the photographers. In a video that surfaced online, Karan was seen walking with his little munchkins. The family of three sported casual yet chic outfits. While the kids wore comfy tracksuits, Karan opted for a brown-coloured co-ord set for his airport look.

Karan Johar Spotted at Airport in Chic Co-Ord Set with Kids Yash and Roohi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

As he approached the terminal, the director paused for the shutterbugs and struck a few poses.

On Christmas, Karan announced his next project, Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri, with Kartik Aaryan in the lead role. He revealed the film on his social media by sharing a quirky promotional video. For the caption, he wrote, “Wrapped in romance, here comes the best Christmas gift ever from us to you! Starring Kartik Aaryan - Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri is coming to cinemas in 2026. Directed by Sameer Vidwans.”

In the fun and quirky promo video, Kartik introduces his character, Ray – a self-proclaimed mama’s boy with a not-so-great track record in love. He confesses to having had three girlfriends, all of whom went through a rough patch after their breakups. But Ray is determined to turn things around. With fiery resolve, he promises that his fourth relationship will be the one that lasts, no matter the cost.

The makers behind Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Satyaprem Ki Katha have joined forces to bring the biggest love story of 2026 to the big screen. Titled Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri, the film will be presented by Dharma Productions and Namah Pictures. ‘Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri’: Kartik Aaryan Joins Karan Johar for a Rom-Com Delight (Watch Video).

Directed by Sameer Vidwans, it is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Shareen Mantri Kedia, and Kishor Arora. This highly anticipated love story is set to release in theatres in 2026.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 27, 2024 05:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).