New Delhi [India], September 12 (ANI): The much-anticipated Hindi remake of 'HIT - The First Case' starring Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra has gone on floors followed by a mahurat pooja ceremony, on Sunday.

Present at this auspicious occasion were Rajkummar, producers Dil Raju (Dil Raju Productions), Bhushan Kumar (T-Series), Kuldeep Rathore, and director Dr Sailesh Kolanu.

Also Read | The Matrix Resurrections: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Confirms He's Portraying 'Morpheus' in the Sci-Fi Action Film.

'HIT - The First Case' tells the story of a cop who is on the trail of a missing woman.

The original Telugu-language mystery action-thriller film was directed by debutant Sailesh Kolanu and jointly produced by Nani and Prashanti Tipirneni. The film features Vishwak Sen and Ruhani Sharma in the lead roles. (ANI)

Also Read | Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: Shilpa Shetty Kundra Bids Adieu to Lord Ganesha With Her Kids (Watch Video).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)