Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 15 (ANI): Actor Rakul Preet who is known for her remarkable performances was for a while in Ahmedabad for an event on Sunday. Rakul was spotted drooling over some authentic Gujarati Thali and getting so much love from the locals there.

Known for the big foodie that she is, she visited a famous eatery spot to satisfy her cravings while on her for the event. The big 'Gujarati thali' was entertained by Rakul which included mouth-watering local Gujarati food. Rakul feasted on some delicious 'Aam Ras' to conclude with some dessert.

She looked stunning in a green Bamberg silk tropical print kurta paired with a pant set. The actor also interacted with people present at the restaurant. The fans went gaga after spotting her and went on clicking tons of pictures and exchanging priceless happy moments with the performer.

On the work front, the actor will be next seen in 'Indian 2' alongside Kamal Haasan and 'I love you' starring opposite actor Pavail Gulati. (ANI)

