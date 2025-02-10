Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 10 (ANI): Filmmaker Ram Madhvani, best known for projects 'Aarya' and 'Dhamaka', is now all set to come up with a new show titled 'The Waking of a Nation'.

The show, set against the backdrop of the Jallianwala Bagh, stars 'Mismatched' actor Taaruk Raina as the lawyer Kantilal Sahni, who is thrust into a web of colonial deceit.

On Monday, the makers unveiled the show's teaser. Have a look at it

Speaking about the show, creator-director Ram Madhvani in a press note shared , "I have always been deeply interested in colonialism and, by extension, the issues of racism and prejudice. Questions surrounding cultural, linguistic, social, and artistic colonization have long troubled me. As I was contemplating my next project, I knew it had to be rooted in our past, in the British Raj, and in our freedom struggle. That's when the idea for The Waking of a Nation came to life. Thanks to Sony LIV, we now have an exciting show that combines a courtroom drama with the powerful story of three friends and how India became India."

Produced by Ram Madhvani and Amita Madhvani under the Ram Madhvani Films banner, the series features a cast, including Taaruk Raina, Nikita Dutta, Sahil Mehta, Bhawsheel Singh, Alex Reece, and Paul McEwan amongst others. It will be out on Sony LIV soon. (ANI)

