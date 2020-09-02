Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 2 (ANI): Actor Randeep Hooda on Wednesday poked fun on his 'Extraction' co-star Chris Hemsworth, as he shared a compiled video featuring Chris as 'Thor' and swapped his face in place of the Hollywood actor.

"What happens when Chris leaves the hammer lying around on the set.. #Extraction #bts sorry mate @chrishemsworth," wrote the 'Sarabjit' actor on Instagram, as he captioned the video with a laughing with teary eyes emoji.

The video was created with an application to swap the face-Reface app. Hooda shared the quirky video that showcased different shots of Hemsworth and his face swapped with that of the 'Highway' actor. In the video, Hooda is seen performing daredevil stunts and delivering dialogues as a thrilling background score plays in the backdrop.

The video on the photo-sharing platform garnered more than 81,000 likes in just 18 minutes of being posted.

Lately, the actor has been quite active on social media and has been posting pictures and videos to keep fans updated.

Earlier, Randeep Hooda showcased his birthday gift -- a bicycle and sent out the message to 'Be The Change' and care for 'mother nature' by opting for an eco-friendly carrier. (ANI)

