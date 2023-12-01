Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 1 (ANI): Actor Raveena Tandon on Friday shared an emotional video of his father Ravi Tandon on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Raveena posted a video featuring precious memories of his father.

Sharing the video, she wrote, "[?] #missyou #everystep."

As soon as the video was posted, fans and followers chimed in the comment section.

One of the users wrote, "Beti ho toh Aisi ! Waah mast-mast Raveena-jee."

Another user commented, "He is the greatest mam[?] don't sad @officialraveenatandon mam[?][?]"

"@officialraveenatandon I feel you... sending you loads of love and hugs [?][?][?]," another user commented.,

Raveena is known for her roles in 'Mohra', 'Laadla', 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan', 'Dulhe Raja', 'Anari No.1', 'Ghulam-E-Mustafa', 'Shool' and 'Patthar Ke Phool', among others.

Earlier in April, she was awarded the fourth highest civilian award, Padma Shri, by President Draupadi Murmu.

Raveena dedicated the award to her father.

"(I am) Honoured and grateful. Thank you so much, Government of India, for acknowledging my contributions, my life, my passion and purpose - cinema and the arts, that allowed me to contribute, not only to the film industry, but also beyond. I thank all those who guided me through this journey of Art and Craft of Cinema - all those who held my hand through it, and all those who watched me from their place above.I owe this to my father," Raveena had said.

Raveena will be seen in a forthcoming romantic-comedy film 'Ghudchadi' alongside Sanjay Dutt, Parth Samthan, and Khushali Kumar in the upcoming months.

Apart from that, she also has 'Patna Shukla' in his kitty. (ANI)

