Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde in a still from the new song. (Image source: Twitter)

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 22 (ANI): Makers of the upcoming comedy 'Cirkus' unveiled the fun, romantic track 'Aashiqui' on Wednesday.

Taking to Instagram, actor Pooja Hegde shared a glimpse of the song which she captioned, "Welcome to the Cirkus #cirkusthischristmas #aashiqui."

Sung by Baadshah and Amrita Singh, the song features Ranveer in a double role alongside Pooja, Jacqueline Fernandez and Varun Sharma and exudes 80s vibes.

Soon after the 'Housefull 4' actor shared the video, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

"Excited about the film," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote," loved the song."

Previously, the makers unveiled the songs 'Current Laga' and 'Sun Zara' which got massive responses from the fans.

Helmed by Rohit Shetty 'Cirkus' is all set to hit the theatres on December 23, 2022 and also stars Johnny Lever, Varun Sharma, Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde, Sanjay Mishra, Ashwini Kalsekar, Mukesh Tiwari and Siddharth Jadhav, among others.

Set in the 1960s, 'Cirkus' has Ranveer playing twins who are unaware of each other's existence. Varun Sharma, too, plays a double role in this family entertainer.

'Cirkus 'marks Ranveer and Rohit's third collaboration after Simmba (2018) and Akshay Kumar-starrer Sooryavanshi, where Ranveer made a cameo appearance.

Meanwhile, Ranveer will also be seen in Karan Johar's 'Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' along with Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. (ANI)

