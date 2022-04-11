Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 11 (ANI): Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, who is gearing up for the release of his next film 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar', recently shared that it was the joy of transforming into a small-time Gujarati businessman that drew the actor to the upcoming social comedy.

The actor said, "I have a personal ambition to never be typecast and it's a tough one but I choose my scripts quite cleverly. Jayeshbhai Jordaar presented me with a huge opportunity to play a character with no reference point all over again. I think I really manifest these roles into my life."

The superstar, who is clear that he doesn't want to get typecast in the industry and among audiences, shared that he's inspired by actors like Daniel Day-Lewis.

He said, "I'm deeply inspired by the shape-shifting, chameleon-like actors across the world like Daniel Day-Lewis. So, I look forward to metamorphosis on the big screen with every film. I have done this since my first time to my last release 83, in which I became the legendary Kapil Dev."

Ranveer added, "For me, the best thing about being an actor is that you can live so many lives and experience so much because each character that I choose to play are remarkably different from one another. When people saw Band Baaja Baaraat, they felt for the longest time that I was a boy who was born and brought up in Delhi. This has happened many times during the course of my 11-year career and that to me is the biggest compliment because I like to convince people that I can transform myself into anyone."

Coming back to Ranveer's 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar', the much-awaited film also stars 'Arjun Reddy' fame Shalini Pandey, who will make her Bollywood debut with the upcoming release.

Yash Raj Films' 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' has been directed by debutant Divyang Thakkar. The film is slated to arrive in cinemas on May 13, 2022, worldwide.

Apart from 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar', Ranveer will also be seen in Shankar's remake of his blockbuster 'Anniyan', Rohit Shetty's 'Cirkus' and Karan Johar's 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'. (ANI)

