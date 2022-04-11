This week two big box-office releases are locking horns which is Yash's KGF Chapter 2 Vs Thalapathy Vijay’s Beast and fans just can't keep calm. After several delays due to the pandemic, the sequel to Yash's blockbuster hit KGF is arriving in cinema halls. On the other hand Thalapathy Vijay, Pooja Hegde's Beast is already in buzz due to the viral Arabic Kuthu song and the film is hitting theatres in India on April 13. Its clash with KGF 2 will be exciting as Yash starrer releases a day later on April 14. Shahid Kapoor's Jersey which was earlier slated for April 14 release is postponed to April 22 as the makers have finally decided to avoid this massive clash. KGF Chapter 2 Movie: Review, Cast, Plot, Trailer, Release Date – All You Need to Know About Yash and Sanjay Dutt’s Film.

Pathombatham Noottandu is a Malayalam language movie set for Apr 14, 2022 release. Helmed by Vinayan, it also stars Siju Wilson, Chemban Vinod Jose, Deepti Sati, Baiju Johnson, Alencier Ley Lopez, Indrans, Koottickal Jayachandran among others. KGF Chapter 2 might beat Beast at the box office considering the buzz Yash's film is in thanks to its blockbuster hit first part. Thalapathy Vijay's Beast is also one of the anticipated film of the year and this clash will be a tough one. Thalapathy Vijay All Set to Become a Thalaivan? Here’s What the Beast Actor Said.

Let's quickly take a complete look at the movies releasing on the theatres this week: (the below releases are subject to change as per the makers' decision)

Movies Releasing This Week

KGF Chapter 2 (Kannada, April 14)

Director - Prashanth Neel

Cast: Yash, Raveena Tandon, Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty, Prakash Raj

Beast (Tamil, April 13)

Director - Nelson Dilipkumar

Cast: Pooja Hegde, Thalapathy Vijay, Shine Tom Chacko, Yogi Babu

Pathombatham Noottandu (Malayalam, April 14)

Director - Vinayan

Cast: Siju Wilson, Chemban Vinod Jose, Deepti Sati, Baiju Johnson, Alencier Ley Lopez, Indrans, Koottickal Jayachandran

