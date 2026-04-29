Entertainment News | Ranveer Singh-starrer 'Dhurandhar' Heads to Japan After Strong India Run

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 29 (ANI): After enthralling moviegoers and storming the box office in India, Ranveer Singh-starrer 'Dhurandhar' is now heading to Japan for its next big release.

The film is set to arrive in Japanese theatres in July, following its successful run in the domestic market.

Also Read | Why Did Payal Rajput Break Down at the Trailer Launch Event of 'First Time'?.

The makers, on Wednesday, took to Instagram to confirm the overseas release along with a new poster.

Sharing the update on social media, the makers wrote, "It's time for Japan to experience the Dhurandhar energy! Arriving in theatres across Japan on 10.7.2026."

Also Read | Singer Swagatha S Krishnan Alleges Sexual Abuse by Music Composer, Labels Him 'Epstein of Madras'.

Take a look

https://www.instagram.com/p/DXtIi4SDM2k/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Directed by Aditya Dhar and backed by Jio Studios and B62 Studios, the film features a strong cast including Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal and Sara Arjun. The music by Shashwat Sachdev has also received a strong response on digital platforms.

Meanwhile, 'Dhurandhar 2' is continuing its successful box office journey in India. The film has remained steady in its sixth week.

The sequel stars Ranveer Singh in the lead role along with Sara Arjun, Gaurav Gera, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi and Arjun Rampal.

The franchise recently crossed the Rs 3000 crore mark worldwide, becoming the first Indian film series to achieve the feat.

The films are produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar under the banners of Jio Studios and B62 Studios. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)