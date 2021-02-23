Washington [US], February 23 (ANI): Late Basketball player Kobe Bryant's wife Vanessa Bryant called out rapper Meek Mill over a lyric she found to be highly insensitive regarding her late husband.

According to Variety, in the lyrics for an unreleased song titled 'Don't Worry (RIP Kobe),' the rapper referenced the legendary Los Angeles Lakers' sudden death in a helicopter crash last year.

"This b***h I'm f******g always tell me that she love but she ain't ever showed me. Yeah, and if I ever lack, I'm goin' out with my chopper, it be another Kobe," the lyric read.

Vanessa Bryant posted on her Instagram story Monday night (local time) to let the rapper know he had gone too far with the lyric and found it to be disrespectful.

"Dear @meekmill, I find this line to be extremely insensitive and disrespectful. Period.I am not familiar with any of your music, but I believe you can do better than this. If you are a fan, fine, there's a better way to show your admiration for my husband. This lacks respect and tact," Bryant wrote.

Per Variety, Mill said on Twitter Tuesday morning that he had already apologised to Bryant privately and that a previous crude message, later deleted, was not directed at her.

"I apologized to her in private earlier today not to the public," the rapper said.

"Nothing I say on my page directed to an internet viral moment or the family of a grieving woman! If you care about someone grieving change the subject!"

A few hours earlier, Meek Mill expressed his confusion about the way the Internet had reacted to his lyric. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)