American rapper Theophilus London, who has worked with Kanye West, Tame Impala and several others, has been recently reported missing by his friends and family. According to Variety, an American media company, a missing person report was filed by London's family members in Los Angeles. The LAPD is now seeking help from the public to know his whereabouts. Drake Denies Meeting Woman Who Alleged the Rapper Kicked Her Out After Sexual Liaison.

His family members filed the report after they travelled to LA on Tuesday after trying to uncover his whereabouts for the last few weeks. The LAPD has asked that anyone with information about his whereabouts or well-being contact the LAPD or London's cousin, Mikhail Noel, on Instagram at @iamdjkellz. They told Variety that a missing person report was filed Tuesday but had no other information to provide. Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Case: Jury Convicts Rapper Tory Lanez of three felony firearm counts over Attacking the Singer.

In a statement, London's dad, Lary Moses London, dedicated a message to his son. He wrote, "Theo, your Dad loves you, son. We miss you. And all your friends and relatives are searching for you. Wherever you are send us some signal. No matter what we will come get you son." He is described as "35 years old, Black, 6'2'', 175 pounds, with dark brown eyes," in the statement. As per Variety, London, who was born in Trinidad and Tobago, has been Grammy-nominated for best rap song and rap performance for West's 2015 single 'All Day', which he featured on with Paul McCartney and Allan Kingdom. His most recent album, 'Bebey', was released in January 2020.

