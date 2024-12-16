Hannah Kobayashi, a photographer from Maui, Hawaii who went missing in November 2024 from the United States of America (USA), has finally communicated with her family. The shocking case saw her father Ryan Kobayashi die of suicide while in search of his daughter in the US. Hannah Kobayashi was on her way to New York City for her first paid photography assignment, when she went missing. She reportedly got down at Los Angeles International Airport in California and did not take the connecting flight to NYC. After days of searching, the photographer was added in the ‘Voluntary Missing’ category by the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD). In a press conference on December 2, the police confirmed spotting her at the Mexican Border on November 12. Closed circuit television (CCTV) footage of the spotting had gone viral. Now, Hannah has finally talked to her family and spoken of her whereabouts. Bizarre and Tragic: Missing Photographer Hannah Kobayashi Spotted at Mexican Border; Her Father Dies by Suicide in Search of Daughter.

Has Hannah Kobayashi Talked to Her Family?

Before she went missing from Los Angeles, the 31-year-old female photographer had reportedly sent a vague message to her family. She wasn’t to be found for days after that. Fresh reports from December 15 say that Hannah Kobayashi has finally communicated with her family. The Times of India reports that Hannah talked to her mother and sister over the phone, saying that she is fine and safe. However, she said that she won’t return home. Her sister Sydni Kobayashi revealed in a statement on Facebook that after Hannah’s disappearing act, the family was experiencing “exhaustion, devastation and betrayal”. Sydni also clarified her family’s stance after allegations of a ‘fake’ GoFundMe account in memory of their father. She said that her mother and her had not physically met Hannah ever since she went missing, and had only now talked to her on the phone.

Read Full Statement of Sydni Kobayashi to Know the Story So Far:

“It has been one month since our family was thrust into the spotlight, and the pain inflicted upon us was laid bare for the entire world to see. From the beginning, my immediate family was unaware of Hannah’s whereabouts. Until yesterday, we were still in the dark about where she was. There was simply speculation. When Hannah first went missing, our father and his best friend flew out to LA immediately after receiving the news. Shortly thereafter, my aunt and uncle from New York joined my dad and his best friend in the search. Meanwhile, my mother and I stayed home in case Hannah returned to the Maui or Oahu. We remained in constant contact with my dad and the rest of our family throughout this time. Later, Larie and Jason joined the search, followed by me. Larie, a self-proclaimed social media influencer, immediately began participating in multiple interviews and became the self-appointed point of contact for the media. Despite my mother and I not being in support of this, it still happened. There were many occasions when my mother and I requested that Larie respect our feelings and tone down her posts and interviews. Our priority was finding Hannah, not creating a media circus.

When a loved one goes missing, you instinctively enter panic mode. Your body switches to fight or flight, and unless you’ve experienced it, you can’t fully comprehend the physical, mental, and emotional toll it takes. You don’t know what is right or wrong because no one could ever prepare you for this. Couple that immeasurable pain with the court of public opinion and the relentless scrutiny that followed, and it’s a challenge no one is prepared to face. The past 31 days have been absolute hell for us, and I feel they will continue to be for a while, even as we try to transition back to some semblance of normalcy.

Each day brought the unbearable uncertainty of whether my sister was alive or dead. Losing my father to suicide during this ordeal was more than my soul and heart could bear. I am human. Despite the differences any family has — and we all do — my son, family, and I loved him immensely. Throughout this experience, we have not once lied. We have been honest and forthcoming from the start. There were times when we received information from the public or from Larie — to whom I no longer consider family — that turned out to be inaccurate or half-truths. I did my best to manage the information I received, but with hundreds of messages flooding in every hour, it quickly became overwhelming, prompting us to seek assistance.

My mother and I have remained completely transparent and have not misled or taken advantage of anyone. While the GoFundMe lists my mother as the beneficiary, we have kept all the receipts to show where the funds have been used: for the search for my sister. When my father suddenly passed away, I added his funeral expenses and arrangements to the campaign as next of kin. At this time, my mother and I have not physically seen Hannah. We do not have actual proof of where she is, other than that she is somewhere in Mexico. We have only spoken to her over the phone, and she was allegedly found safe with Larie, but at this time, she does not wish to return to us.

As you can imagine, we are all extremely relieved and glad that my sister is alive and seemingly okay, but we also have mixed and overwhelming feelings of exhaustion, devastation, and betrayal. We are kindly asking the public to respect our privacy and offer us grace for a moment as we are still grieving. There is still so much unknown, and so much that still needs to be navigated. In due time, the truth will surface, and we will all get the answers we truly deserve. I stand by the choices I’ve made for my family, and we know where our hearts lie in this. I would never wish this type of experience upon anyone, especially not back-to-back.

Thank you, wholeheartedly, to those who have consistently supported and helped us unconditionally, shown no judgment since day one, and stood behind us. We are truly grateful for your support, love, and light.”

Check Sydni Kobayashi Statement on Hannah Kobayashi on Facebook:

Hannah Kobayashi’s Father Died of Suicide After She Went Missing

Hannah Kobayashi’s father Ryan Kobayashi reportedly died by suicide after not being able to find his child who had gone missing. The Kobayashi family had set up a GoFundMe account, ‘Prayers For Ryan Kobayashi’, in his memory. The account is no longer accepting donations. ‘Just Been Robbed at Gun Point’: Passports, Stage Equipment of British Rock Band 'Sports Team' Stolen at Gunpoint in USA in Broad Daylight (Watch Video).

Did Hannah Kobayashi Cross Over Due to Her Green Card Controversy?

Hannah Kobayashi was involved in a “complicated” situation of a “green card marriage”, TOI further reports. She also alleged that her partner had siphoned off her funds. Hannah is not coming forward with her story yet, and not ready to return home to Hawaii, even after the tragic death of her father.

‘Attachment - Root of All Suffering’: Check Hannah Kobayashi Post on Facebook

On her Facebook page Hannah Midori Eve Kobayashi, the photographer wrote about detachment on November 20, 2022, against her profile picture. She put the same on Instagram as well. She reflected, “attachment is the root of all suffering yet we are all divinely inter~connected all having the ability to love to hurt to heal to reach new heights of understanding and compassion learning how to navigate this complex existence is one that will always fascinate & frustrate the human mind who we are now & who we become dance among the vast cosmos where grand awakenings greet lucid wet landscapes not soon discovered, yet patiently waiting to be embraced, as we surrender to the unknown”. (sic)

Hannah Kobayashi’s Facebook Post on 'Attachment'

There is no fresh statement from LAPD in the Hannah Kobayashi case.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 16, 2024 05:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).