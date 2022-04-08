New Delhi [India], April 8 (ANI): Rashmika Mandanna penned a heartfelt birthday note for her 'Pushpa: The Rise' co-star Allu Arjun, who turned 40 on Friday.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Mandanna wrote, "Happy birthday @alluarjun. my Pushpaaaaaaa.."

"The world already loves you but I hope this birthday people in every corner the world loves you how India loves you.. Only and only love and admiration for you sir.. sending you tons of love," she noted.

Arjun and Mandanna's 'Pushpa: The Rise' shattered many box office records despite theatres having 50 per cent seating capacity. The blockbuster movie had earned more than Rs 100 crores worldwide.

The movie, which is an action entertainer directed by Sukumar, was released in theatres on December 17 and has been widely praised. It has been produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers in association with Muttamsetty Media.

The movie stars Allu Arjun as Pushpa Raj and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role of Srivalli.

After the pan India success of 'Pushpa: The Rise', Allu Arjun is all set to gear up for its sequel, 'Pushpa: The Rule', which will have Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika share screen space with him again. (ANI)

