New Delhi [India], September 21 (ANI): Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon is all set to collaborate with producer Arbaaz Khan for an upcoming social drama film 'Patna Shukla'.

Taking to Instagram, Arbaaz Khan shared a post and wrote, "PATNA SHUKLA" An Arbaaz Khan Production rolls this November 2022. Starring Raveena Tandon, Satish Kaushik, Manav Vij, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Jatin Goswami, Anushka Kaushik."

Senior trade analyst and critic Taran Aadarsh shared a post, which he captioned, "ARBAAZ KHAN ANNOUNCES NEW FILM: RAVEENA TANDON IN LEAD ROLE... After producing #Dabangg, #Dabangg2 and #Dabangg3, actor-producer #ArbaazKhan announces his next film, a social drama... Titled #PatnaShukla... #RaveenaTandon will enact the lead role, while #VivekBudakoti directs."

Helmed by Vivek Budakoti, the film will go on floors this November. The official release date of the film is still awaited.

Meanwhile, Raveena was recently seen in a Pan India film 'KGF- Chapter 2' alongside south actor Yash and Sanjay Dutt. The 'Dulhe Raja' portrayed a negative character and the film was declared a blockbuster hit which collected over Rs 1000 crores at the box office worldwide.

She will be next seen in an upcoming family entertainer film 'Ghudchadi' alongside Sanjay Dutt, Parth Samthaan, and Kushalii Kumar in pivotal roles. The film is being directed by Binoy Gandhi and produced by T-series and Keep Dreaming pictures. (ANI)

