Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 16 (ANI): Ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra hosted a birthday bash for his mother at his residence in Mumbai on Wednesday.

From family members to friends and colleagues in the film industry, many gathered at Manish's house to celebrate his mother's birthday. Legendary actress Rekha, filmmaker Karan Johar, actor Urmila Matondkar, and Manish's cousin and director, Punit Malhotra, were among them.

A while ago, Manish even took to Instagram and shared several pictures from his mom's birthday bash. Have a look at them

"Happy birthday mommy dearest ...(heart emojis)," Manish captioned the post.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Manish is all set to present his collection at India Couture Week 2025. The 2025 edition of ICW will also feature Rohit Bal's label, now led by Fraze Tasnim, along with other prominent designers like Ritu Kumar, Tarun Tahiliani, and JJ Valaya

Here's the full schedule of ICW 2025

Rahul Mishra - 23rd July (Opening Show)

Suneet Verma - 24th July

Roseroom by Isha Jajodia - 24th July

Falguni Shane Peacock - 25th July

Amit Aggarwal - 25th July

Tarun Tahiliani - 26th July

Manish Malhotra - 26th July

Ritu Kumar - 27th July

Shantnu & Nikhil - 27th July

Rohit Bal - 28th July

Jayanti Reddy - 28th July

Rimzim Dadu - 29th July

Aisha Rao - 29th July

JJ Valaya - 30th July (Closing Show)

The 18th edition will commence from July 23 and will conclude on July 30. (ANI)

