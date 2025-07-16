Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 16 (ANI): Ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra hosted a birthday bash for his mother at his residence in Mumbai on Wednesday.
From family members to friends and colleagues in the film industry, many gathered at Manish's house to celebrate his mother's birthday. Legendary actress Rekha, filmmaker Karan Johar, actor Urmila Matondkar, and Manish's cousin and director, Punit Malhotra, were among them.
A while ago, Manish even took to Instagram and shared several pictures from his mom's birthday bash. Have a look at them
"Happy birthday mommy dearest ...(heart emojis)," Manish captioned the post.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Manish is all set to present his collection at India Couture Week 2025. The 2025 edition of ICW will also feature Rohit Bal's label, now led by Fraze Tasnim, along with other prominent designers like Ritu Kumar, Tarun Tahiliani, and JJ Valaya
Here's the full schedule of ICW 2025
Rahul Mishra - 23rd July (Opening Show)
Suneet Verma - 24th July
Roseroom by Isha Jajodia - 24th July
Falguni Shane Peacock - 25th July
Amit Aggarwal - 25th July
Tarun Tahiliani - 26th July
Manish Malhotra - 26th July
Ritu Kumar - 27th July
Shantnu & Nikhil - 27th July
Rohit Bal - 28th July
Jayanti Reddy - 28th July
Rimzim Dadu - 29th July
Aisha Rao - 29th July
JJ Valaya - 30th July (Closing Show)
The 18th edition will commence from July 23 and will conclude on July 30. (ANI)
