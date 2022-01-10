The makers of Dulquer Salmaan's upcoming film 'Salute' have decided to postpone the film's release date due to rising COVID-19 cases. The new release date is yet to be announced. The film was earlier scheduled to arrive in theatres on January 14, 2022. Taking to his Instagram handle, on Monday, the Malayalam star shared the news of the postponement. Pixar’s ‘Turning Red’ to Premiere on Disney+ Hotstar in India on March 11.

The caption read, "We at Wayfarer films are bound to show social responsibility ahead of our personal interests. Just like all of you, we were most excited and eagerly awaiting our next release. Owing to recent developments and the spike in Covid-19 and Omicron cases, we have taken the difficult decision to postpone the release of "Salute". We apologise if we've disappointed you. But in times like this we must prioritise health and safety."

Further, it added that they will be back at the earliest. "We request everyone to stay safe. We will be back. At the earliest. We thank each and every one of you for your support," the caption stated. Directed by Rosshan Andrrews, 'Salute' also features Diana Penty, Manoj K. Jayan, Saniya Iyappan, Lakshmi Gopalaswamy, Saikumar and Ganapathi S Poduval.

