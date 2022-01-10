TV beauty Hina Khan sure likes keeping her fans updated with all the happenings. While she's missing from the acting scenario these days, Hina is making the most of her break by starring in various music singles. Guess, she's just taking her own sweet time to sign something that's exciting enough for her. Until then, she's busy flaunting her fashion shenanigans while we can't stop ogling at all of her clicks. Just recently, the Hacked actress took to her Instagram to share a bunch of new clicks and we are smitten! Hina Khan Birthday: 10 Super Glamorous Outfits We'd Like to Steal From Her Wardrobe (View Pics).

Hina posed for some sultry pictures in her green and yellow mini dress that looked apt for a casual day outing. She paired her outfit with yellow pumps and had her hair tied in a messy ponytail. She further accessorised her look with chunky gold jewellery. Contoured cheeks, glossy lips, well-defined brows and green eyeliner completed her look further. Seems like she's back from her NYC vacay and is already busy with her work commitments. Fashion Faceoff: Hina Khan or Surbhi Chandna, Who Nailed Her Lavender Pantsuit ?

Hina Khan's New Hot Clicks

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)

Hina Khan became a household name after starring as Akshara in Star Plus show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later she gained a major fan following after becoming a part of Bigg Boss and then for playing the evil vamp, Komolika in the Kasautii Zindagii Kay reboot. Amidst these, she also had a chance to attend the prestigious Cannes Film Festival and mark her OTT debut. Well, the lady is literally everywhere and we can't wait to see what she has to offer next. Until then, let's keep admiring her cool pictures.

