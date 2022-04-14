Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 14 (ANI): Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are getting married -- and it's difficult to keep our calm.

Like everyone, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni is also extremely excited to see the lovebirds as bride and groom.

As only a few hours are left for Ranbir and Alia to exchange vows, Riddhima took to Instagram to express her happiness about the big moment.

"Mere bhai ki shaadi," she wrote.

Ranbir's sister also shared her picture, flaunting her look from the couple's mehendi ceremony.

For the special occasion, Riddhima opted for Manish Malhotra's sequined saree.

On the other hand, the groom's mother Neetu Kapoor marked her presence at the mehendi ceremony in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla's ghagra.

Now fans are eagerly waiting to see the wedding ensembles of the Kapoors and Bhatts. (ANI)

