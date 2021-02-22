Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 22 (ANI): Bollywood stars Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh on Monday commemorated the birthday of their pet dog Flash and shared glimpses from the birthday party.

Jumping on the 'Pawri' bandwagon, Riteish took to Instagram and shared a glimpse from the birthday party of Flash.

In the video, the 'Ek Villain' actor is seen holding the camera as he showcases the celebrations and people at the back holding balloons.

The actor said in the video, "This is flash, this is us, and this is our party)."

He captioned the post as, "Happy Birthday Son #Flash."

Celebrity followers including Lara Dutta Bhupathi and more than 88 thousand fans liked the post within an hour of being posted. Tiger Shroff also chimed into the comments section and wrote, "Sooo cute."

The 'Jane Tu Ya Jane Na' star took to Instagram and posted an adorable video with her furry friend who is seen sporting dressed in party ensemble.

The video sees Genelia pecking kisses on Flash's face post which she shares a warm hug with the four-legged friend.

Penning down a sweet birthday note for her beloved friend, she noted in the caption, "Happy Birthday My Angel. I Love you more so so much, But I know you Love me more #FlashDeshmukh." (ANI)

