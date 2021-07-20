Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 20 (ANI): Bollywood actors Riteish Deshmukh, Sonakshi Sinha and Saqib Saleem-starrer 'Kakuda' went on floors today. The upcoming film will be directed by Aditya Sarpotdar.

Sonakshi took to her Instagram account to share the news along with posting a picture featuring her along with her co-stars and director of the movie.

She captioned the post, "Boooooooooo. Triple trouble on the way! Get ready for a spooktacular - laughter riot with RSVP's homegrown production, #Kakuda!Shoot begins today and the smiles on our faces says it all."

Produced by RSVP Movies, 'Kakuda' marks the Hindi directorial debut of filmmaker Aditya Sarpotdar, the man behind critically acclaimed Marathi films like - 'Classmates', 'Mauli' and 'Faster Fene'.

The film has been written by the talented duo Avinash Dwivedi and Chirag Garg and was developed from a nascent stage by Salona Bains Joshi, the Associate Producer of the film.

Talking about the film, Sarpotdar said, "I'm very excited to collaborate with Ronnie Screwvala. We are treating the film like nothing short of a big-scale commercial movie. The casting was just perfect and the story will have you both at the edge of your seat and in splits."

Sonakshi also commented on the upcoming project. She said, "Considering the current situation, a fun comedy film is truly the need of the hour. I loved the script of 'Kakuda' from the moment I read it. It's the kind of movie I would enjoy watching as an audience."

Riteish also spoke about the forthcoming and said, "I can't wait to jump right in and work on the film with Sonakshi and Saqib. I personally love the horror-comedy genre and 'Kakuda' is a great opportunity for me to explore the part of a ghostbuster."

Saqib said, "A great script, a gifted director, a supportive producer and supremely talented co-stars what more can one ask for in a film? 'Kakuda' is going to be a fun ride."

'Kakuda', with equal doses of comedy and spook, explores the legend of a strange curse in a village stuck in time. The eclectic trio is confronted with a challenging ghost who makes them question superstition, tradition and even love in a rollercoaster ride filled with fear and fun.

Ronnie said, "With a clear focus on homegrown ideas and development, I am excited to announce our horror-comedy 'Kakuda'. With a solid script, an extremely talented cast and driven director, we hope to push the boundary within the genre."

The direct to digital horror-comedy will be shot in various parts of Gujarat and is slated to release in early 2022. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)