Los Angeles, May 13 (PTI) Hollywood veteran Robert De Niro will feature in Lionsgate's upcoming comedy movie "About My Father".

The movie is loosely based on the life of stand-up comic Sebastian Maniscalco, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

De Niro, 77, will essay the role of Maniscalco's father Salvo in the movie.

The story follows Sebastian as he tells his old-school Italian immigrant father that he is going to propose to his all-American girlfriend, and Salvo (De Niro) insists on crashing a weekend with her parents. A culture clash and hilarity ensues.

"About My Father" reunites De Niro and Maniscalco after they worked together on Martin Scorsese's mob drama "The Irishman".

Laura Terruso, best known for Netflix movie "Work It", will direct the project from a script penned by Maniscalco and Austen Earl.

Chris Weitz, Paul Weitz, and Andrew Miano of studio Depth of Field will produce with Judi Marmel serving as an executive producer.

De Niro most recently featured in family comedy "The War With Grandpa". He is currently working on Scorsese's "Killers of the Flower Moon", also starring Leonardo DiCaprio.

The veteran actor will also star in filmmaker James Gray's "Armageddon Time" and David O Russell's next feature film.

