Washington DC [US], March 21 (ANI): The '1923' series fame Robert Patrick and actor Beau Knapp who is known for the action-packed thriller drama SEAL Team have joined the regular cast of Taylor Sheridan's 'Tulsa King' for Season 3, reported Deadline.

The production for the third season of this Sylvester Stallone-led series is currently underway in Atlanta and Oklahoma.

As per Variety, the series follows New York mafia capo Dwight "The General" Manfredi (Stallone), just after he is released from prison after 25 years and unceremoniously exiled by his boss to set up shop in Tulsa, Okla.

Realizing that his mob family may not have his best interests in mind, Dwight slowly builds a "crew" from a group of unlikely characters to help him establish a new criminal empire in a place that to him might as well be another planet.

Season 2 followed Dwight and his crew as they encountered new enemies when they encroached on nemesis territory in Tulsa, Variety reported.

As per the outlet, the actor Robert Patrick will play the role of 'Jeremiah Dunmire', a powerful, forceful man with deep pockets in the liquor business.

Whereas Knapp will play the role of 'Cole Dunmire', Jeremiah's (Patrick) son and a trust fund country boy with crazy in his eyes.

Apart from the lead actors, the series also stars Martin Starr, Jay Will, Annabella Sciorra, Neal McDonough, and Frank Grillo, with Garrett Hedlund and Dana Delany.

As per Variety, currently, Patrick can be seen in the Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren series '1923' as Sheriff William McDowell.

As for actor Knapp, he recently completed his work as a series regular on Paramount+'s 'SEAL Team' which finished its run last year. (ANI)

