Los Angeles, Feb 25 (PTI) Actor Rome Flynn, best known for starring the hit legal thriller series "How To Get Away With Murder", will play a recurring role on the fourth and final season of "Dear White People".

Created by Justin Simien, the Netflix show is based upon his 2014 movie of the same name, that revolves around the lives of African-American students on a predominantly Caucasian fictional Ivy League campus.

According to Deadline, Flynn will play David on the 10-episode series.

He joins returning stars Marques Richardson, Logan Browning, Brandon P Bell, Antoinette Robertson, DeRon Horton, John Patrick Amedori and Ashley Blaine Featherson.

Simien also serves as writer, co-showrunner and executive producer alongside co-showrunner and executive producer Yvette Lee Bowser.

The series "Dear White People", which debuted in 2017, was renewed for a final season in 2019.

Flynn will also star in a key recurring role in "Raising Dion", another Netflix series.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)