Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 8 (ANI): Actor Ronit Roy loves wearing white clothes, and his recent Instagram post is proof of that.

On Sunday, the 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' star took to the photo-sharing application and shared a selfie, wherein he is seen sporting a white T-shirt. He teamed up his casual look with a white cap.

Also Read | Freddy Star Kartik Aaryan Gives Glimpse of His Pre-Shoot Sunday Mood.

"Went to wake up my son! He goes 'Baba you're looking so white' Yes. I'm falling in love with white shirts all over again," he captioned the picture.

Fans have also poured all praises for Ronit's post.

Also Read | Bob Odenkirk Health Update: Better Call Saul Star Says He 'Is Doing Great' After Suffering a Heart Attack.

"You look so handsome," a user commented.

"So cool," another one wrote.

Speaking of Ronit's work, he gained popularity with TV shows such as 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' and 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi'. He also acted in films such as 'Udaan', 'Student of the Year', '2 States' and 'Kaabil'. He was last seen in OTT shows such as 'Hostages' and 'Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain'. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)