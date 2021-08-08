It's a working Sunday for actor Kartik Aaryan. Taking to Instagram, Kartik posted a picture of him sitting in a car while going to a shooting location. Alongside the image, he shared what all he needs to spend time during travelling. Bob Odenkirk Health Update: Better Call Saul Star Says He 'Is Doing Great' After Suffering a Heart Attack.

"All you need is Empty Streets, Long Drive, Good Music and a Full Tank. Off to Sunday Shoot," he captioned the post. It appears Kartik is going to the sets of his upcoming film 'Freddy', which went on floors on August 1 in Mumbai. The upcoming movie is being produced by Ekta Kapoor (Balaji Telefilms) and Jay Shewakramani (Northern Lights Films).

Check Out Kartik Aaryan's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

Also, 'Freddy', the Shashanka Ghosh directorial, is said to be packed with unpredictable twists and sharp turns. The characters in the movie are set to take the movie buffs on a dark and chilling roller-coaster ride, where the lines between love and obsession will blur. Apart from this, Kartik will also be seen in 'Dhamaka', 'Captain India' and 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'.

