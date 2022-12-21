Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor Rumer Willis is expecting her first child with partner, singer Derek Richard Thomas. The 34-year-old actor, the eldest daughter of former Hollywood power couple Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, made the announcement on Instagram Tuesday evening. Rihanna Found It Hard To Get Back Into Her Stilettos After Her Pregnancy.

Willis posted a series of black-and-white pictures showing off her baby bump and captioned the post with a seedling emoji. They made their relationship Internet official earlier this year. This will be the first grandchild for Bruce Willis and Moore, who divorced in 2000. Keke Palmer Reveals She’s Pregnant During SNL Monologue! (Watch Video).

Check Out Rumer Willis' Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rumer Glenn Willis (@rumerwillis)

Earlier this year, Bruce Willis' family announced that the Die Hard star would be "stepping away" from his acting career after being diagnosed with aphasia, which had affected his cognitive abilities.

