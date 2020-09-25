While daughters get pampered all year round, there's actually a day when they can ask you for extra pampering, no questions asked. The National Daughter's Day 2020 fall on September 25th and we would ideally suggest you go online and start hunting for ideal gifts, just in case you haven't already. Daughters are precious, aren't they? Daddy's little princess and mommy's best friend! One day cannot justify the huge amount of love we have for them and it wouldn't be fair to restrict ourselves for any one particular day. National Daughters Day 2020 Date in USA: Know The History and Significance of the Observance That Celebrates Daughters.

We simply adore these few mother-daughter duos in Hollywood who have warmed our hearts with their adorable relationships time and again. From Kim Kardashian and North to Beyonce and Blue Ivy Carter, H-town's blessed with some remarkable mother-daughter jodis. These young replicas of their mommy dearest are as stylish as one can expect them to be. From the younger ones to the elder lot, we pick seven of the smartest and fashionable mother-daughter duos of Hollywood who will always find a place in our list of favourites. Have a look. National Daughter’s Day 2020 Gift Ideas: Here Are 5 Gifts to Present to Your Daughters They Will Absolutely Love!

Kim Kardashian and North West

Kim Kardashian and North West (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Demi Moore and Rumer Willis

Demi Moore and Rumer Willis (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster

Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Beyonce and Blue Ivy Carter

Beyonce and Blue Ivy Carter (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Reese Witherspoon and Ava Elizabeth Phillippe

Reese Witherspoon and Ava Elizabeth Phillippe (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Lisa Bonet and Zoe Kravitz

Lisa Bonet and Zoe Kravitz (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise

Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Aren't they super adorable? From matching red carpet outfits to cute Instagram videos, their bond is remarkable and we simply dote on them. Well, now that the day is officially here, what are you guys waiting for? Start pampering your child and have a great day together. Thank us later for reminding you!

