Los Angeles, Apr 28 (PTI) Actors Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome welcomed their second child, a baby girl.

The "Harry Potter" actor announced the news on his Instagram handle on Sunday. The post shared by the actor featured the picture of a newborn with her name written over her outfit.

Also Read | Jessica Alba Birthday: The Red Carpet Queen Redefining Glamour (View Pics).

The couple named their second daughter Goldie G. Grint.

"‘Secret Child Slightly Revealed' Introducing Goldie G. Grint. A 10/10 baby (so far). Shout out to @alex.digesu for always delivering," read the caption.

Also Read | Neha Singh Rathore Booked: UP Police Register Sedition Case Against Folk Singer for 'Provocative' Social Media Posts on Pahalgam Terror Attack.

Grint, 36 and Groome, 33, began dating in 2011. They welcomed their first daughter Wednesday G. Grint in 2020.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)