Washington [US], March 30 (ANI): Actor Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria Baldwin are all set to embrace parenthood for the seventh time.

On Tuesday, Hilaria took to Instagram and shared the good news with her followers.

"After many ups and downs over the past few years, we have an exciting up and a huge surprise: another Baldwinito is coming this fall. We were pretty sure our family was complete, and we're beyond happy with this surprise," she wrote.

Hilaria had suffered a miscarriage in April 2019 followed by a pregnancy loss later that year. And in 2021, the family was embroiled in controversy after Alec accidentally killed cinematographer Halyana Hutchins and wounded director by firing a prop gun on the sets of 'Rust' film. Expecting a child amid such uncertain times definitely must have been a happy moment for Baldwin family.

Alongside the note, Hilaria posted a video of herself and Alec, 63, playing with their six children: daughters Maria Lucia Victoria, 13 months, and Carmen Gabriela, 8, and sons Rafael Thomas, 6, Leonardo Angel Charles, 5, Romeo Alejandro David, 3, and Eduardo Pao Lucas, 18 months.

"I'm sharing with you the moment we told the kids--as you can see, they are super excited! Our new baby is a very bright spot in our lives. A blessing and a gift during such uncertain times. I've missed you during my break from social media...I'm back and looking forward to continuing with you this wild journey that we call 'life'. Our love to you and your loved ones," she concluded the post.

Alec is also a father to 26-year-old daughter Ireland Baldwin, whom he shares with ex-wife Kim Basinger. (ANI)

