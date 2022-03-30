Nithiin is known for his works in Telugu Cinema. The actor who has turned a year older today is a popular actor and producer of Tollywood. He is currently busy with his next project Macherla Niyojakavargam and fans are eagerly looking forward for an update on it. It was in 2002 when Nithiin had made his acting debut and since then he has been entertaining movie buffs. He has tasted success and at the same time even seen his films tanking at the box office. However, that never stopped him from experimenting with his roles and choice of projects. Macherla Niyojakavargam: Nithiin Looks Rugged And Fierce As Siddharth Reddy (View Poster).

It was in 2009 when Nithiin had made his debut in Hindi Cinema. Yes, he had made his Bollywood debut with a mystery-adventure film helmed by Ram Gopal Varma. The film titled Agyaat also starred Gautam Rode, Rasika Dugal and Priyanka Kothari. The film had opened to mixed reviews from critics and fans.

Watch Nithiin In Agyaat:

Nithiin was last seen in the film Maestro, remake of Ayushmann Khurrana’s Andhadhun. The film had premiered directly on Disney+ Hotstar. Right now, all eyes are on his upcoming flick Macherla Niyojakavargam, written and directed by MS Raja Shekhar Reddy, produced under his home banner Shresht Movies. Here’s wishing Tollywood’s most loved actor-producer a very happy birthday and an amazing year ahead.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 30, 2022 08:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).