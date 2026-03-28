Washington DC [US], March 28 (ANI): Warner Bros. has once again shifted the release date for its live-action hybrid film 'Animal Friends'. The road trip adventure, initially set for May 1, 2026, will now open on January 22, 2027. This is the third time the film's release has been delayed, with the project originally slated for October 10, 2025, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Directed by Peter Atencio, known for his work on comedies such as 'Keanu' (2016) and 'The Machine' (2023), 'Animal Friends' features a star-studded cast, including Ryan Reynolds, Jason Momoa, Aubrey Plaza, Addison Rae, Dan Levy, Lil Rel Howery, and Ellie Bamber. The script was written by Kevin Burrows and Matt Mider. The film is produced by Legendary, Maximum Effort, and Prime Focus Studios.

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'Animal Friends' was initially set up at Sony Pictures but shifted to Warner Bros. in 2024 under the studio's deal with Legendary. The film follows a road trip adventure, though plot details are currently under wraps, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Reynolds, who starred in the massive box office hit 'Deadpool & Wolverine' (2024), will next appear in the Apple TV movie Mayday, which streams in September, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

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Momoa starred alongside Jack Black and Danielle Brooks in last year's smash hit 'A Minecraft Movie' from Warner Bros. and Legendary. He was seen opposite Dave Bautista in this year's Prime Video action-comedy 'The Wrecking Crew'. Momoa's forthcoming 2026 releases include 'Supergirl', 'Street Fighter' and 'Dune: Part Three', according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Plaza was most recently seen last year in Focus Features' 'Honey Don't!' alongside Margaret Qualley, Charlie Day and Chris Evans, as per the outlet. (ANI)

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