Jewar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 28 (ANI): Chairman of India Exposition Mart Limited (IEML), Rakesh Kumar, on Saturday, hailed the Noida International Airport. He noted that Jewar is going to be a 'game-changer' for the entire ecosystem, particularly for industry and exports.

Dr Rakesh Kumar, while speaking to ANI, said, "Jewar is going to be a game-changer for the entire ecosystem, particularly for industry and exports. The cargo segment of the airport will cater to the pharma, handicrafts, textiles, leather, and footwear sectors, among many other industries within an 800-square-kilometre area. We consider this a true game-changer and salute the leadership for completing it in record time. As one of Asia's largest airports, it will significantly boost the exhibition industry, the knowledge sector, universities, and the general industry, while providing immense benefits to the common man and passengers alike."

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On the other hand, former Chief Executive Officer of the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) and Noida International Airport Ltd (NIAL), Arun Vir Singh, on Saturday, described the Jewar International Airport as a unique landmark project powered entirely by Foreign Direct Investment.

Speaking to ANI, Arun Vir Singh, said, "Jewar International Airport is unique because it is a 100% Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) airport... The revenue model is different from any other in the country; revenue will be generated on a per-passenger basis... This airport features multi-modal connectivity, linking the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, the Amritsar-Kolkata line, and the Delhi-Mumbai railway line... It also includes a Ground Transportation Centre (GTC) that is currently under development... This model is expected to generate significant revenue for Uttar Pradesh..."

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Noida International Airport is among the largest greenfield airport projects in India. The airport will initially have a passenger handling capacity of 12 million passengers per annum (MPPA), with scalability up to 70 MPPA upon full development. It features a 3,900-meter runway capable of handling wide-body aircraft, along with modern navigation systems including Instrument Landing System (ILS) and advanced airfield lighting to support efficient, all-weather, round-the-clock operations.

The airport also incorporates a robust cargo ecosystem, including a Multi-Modal Cargo Hub, featuring an Integrated Cargo Terminal and logistics zones. The cargo facility is designed to handle over 2.5 lakh metric tonnes annually, expandable to around 18 lakh metric tonnes, and includes a dedicated 40-acre Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) facility, the press release by the PMO stated. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)