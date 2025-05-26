Washington [US], May 26 (ANI): Actress and singer Sabrina Bryan shared an update for the 'Cheetah Girls' and said that she is ready to reprise her role.

The actress revealed that she would "absolutely" be down to reprise her role as Dorinda "Do" Thomas, one-fourth of the titular girl band featured in the musical TV movie, which premiered on the Disney Channel in 2003, reported People.

"I would love to. I would love to get more of the Cheetah message out there because I've just seen what it's done so far already," Bryan said.

The Cheetah Girls, which also spawned a Billboard-charting soundtrack, led to Disney developing the group -- who, along with Bryan, included Raven-Symone, Adrienne Bailon-Houghton and Kiely Williams -- as recording artists. And following the first movie's success, two more film installments followed: The Cheetah Girls 2 (2006) and The Cheetah Girls: One World (2008), reported People.

Bryan talked about her interactions with fans and how her character has inspired them.

"A lot of [fans] talk about the idea of their storyline being close to hers, not knowing where her mom is from, having to deal with feeling like they were left behind or not knowing who they are because they don't know their ethnic background," Bryan added.

"I've had a lot of people come up and just say, 'How you were just so strong in the movies and that didn't stop you,' is something that really inspired them, and I've always loved that," she said.

Last year, Bryan's co-star Symone offered her own take on a possible Cheetah Girls reunion.

"Another moment in culture that gave girl power, that gave fashion, that gave songs -- [I'm] very blessed to be a part of that," she said in February 2024. "And can't wait to see what the future holds with that. It's gonna be interesting to see what the future holds in regards to the Cheetah Girls."

Symone shared "if something happened where the Cheetah Girls came back together on screen," a whole new generation of women would be able to witness the importance of "girl community."

"I come from a generation [of] catty girls and things of that nature. And then my mom's generation [was] the same way," she continued. "I think now it's starting to change a little bit. I think girls are more like, 'I got you, girl,' and to be able to mirror that back in such an iconic, cool, innovative way that screams Cheetah ... I mean, I'd be a part of it, " reported People. (ANI)

