The 78th edition of the Cannes Film Festival took place from May 13 to May 24 at Palais des Festivals et des Congres in Cannes, France. Several Bollywood celebrities walked the red carpet for the prestigious film festival, including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Urvashi Rautela, Kiara Advani, Alia Bhatt, Aditi Rao Hydari, Janhvi Kapoor, Karan Johar, Nitanshi Goel and Sharmila Tagore, among others. Alongside them, many popular content creators and social media influencers were also there, including Parul Gulati, Nancy Tyagi, Sakshi Sindwani and Sarah Sarosh, to name a few. Rajiv Adatia, best known for his appearance on Bigg Boss 15, took a sly dig at the many celebrities attending this year’s film festival, joining the ongoing debate about who’s actually eligible to be there. Cannes 2025: After Parrot Clutch, Urvashi Rautela Grabs Eyeballs With INR 5.31 Lakh Gold ‘Bikini’ Bag at 78th Edition of French Film Festival (See Pics).

Rajiv Adatia Trolls Indian Celebrities Attending Cannes 2025

Taking to his Instagram handle on Sunday (May 25), Rajiv Adatia expressed his thoughts about the large number of Indian celebrities gracing the Cannes 2025. The Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 fame said that the prestigious film festival has become a random event now, as every other celeb, including influencers, are attending it. He wrote, "Going to Cannes was like a Wow moment before! Now, seeing this year it's like going to PVR Juhu! Wo Chale hum bhi Chale"

Rajiv Adatia on Celebs Gracing Cannes 2025

It seemed like Rajiv was taking a jab at Bollywood actors who went there to promote the brands they endorse, rather than the event being just about film promotions and other screenings. However, the BB 15 fame later deleted his Instagram story. Alia Bhatt at Cannes 2025: Sensual Gucci Saree at Closing Ceremony, Blue Strapless Gown at L'Oréal Paris Lights on Women's Worth Awards (Pics and Videos).

Rajiv Adatia in 'Celebrity MasterChef India'

On the work front, Rajiv Adatia was last seen in the inaugural season of the culinary show, Celebrity MasterChef India. He was a finalist on the Farah Khan-hosted show where TV actor Gaurav Khanna emerged as the winner.

