New Delhi, Jul 7 (PTI) Veteran actor Saira Banu remembered her late husband and legendary artist Dilip Kumar on his fourth death anniversary, calling him an "inspiration for six generations of actors and the guiding star for those yet to come".

Banu shared a post on her Instagram handle on Monday, which comprised pictures and videos of the late actor, whose credits include acclaimed films such as "Mughal-E-Azam", "Devdas", "Naya Daur", and "Ram Aur Shyam", among others.

Also Read | Choi Tae-Joon Birthday: 5 Best Roles that Highlight His Versatility and Talent (Watch Videos).

"The dearth of Sahib could never go. and yet, am still with him. One in thought, in mind, in life. In this lifetime, and in the next, my soul has learnt to walk beside him even in his absence. Each year, this day finds me cradling Sahib's memories like delicate blossoms," the post began.

Banu, who headlined projects such as "Junglee", "Gopi" and "Ayee Milan Ki Bela", said Kumar was "an entire era". "An inspiration across six generations of actors and the guiding star for those yet to come.

Also Read | Aamir Khan Blesses Vishnu Vishal and Jwala Gutta's Daughter, Names Her Mira; Actor Flies to Hyderabad for Special Ceremony (View Post).

"Behind the icon, though, was a tender, charming, witty man. There was one evening I remember clearly our home filled with the strains of classical music, the darbar in full flow Sahib quietly slipped away, craving a moment of rest...He made the ordinary moments eternal. And through every jest, every note, every glance he left behind something rare: Love that lingers. Dilip Sahib is forever. Beyond time. Beyond life. May Allah continue to keep him wrapped in His noor and mercy. Aameen," the 80-year-old actor concluded.

Kumar and Banu tied the knot on October 11, 1966. He died on July 7, 2021, at Mumbai hospital after a prolonged illness, aged 98.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)