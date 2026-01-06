Mumbai, January 6: Heavy gunfire and anti-aircraft rounds reportedly lit up the night sky over Caracas on Monday, January 5, rattling the Venezuelan capital already on edge following the capture of Nicolas Maduro by US forces. The incident occurred near the Miraflores Presidential Palace at approximately 8:00 p.m. local time.

The incident took place just hours after Nicolas Maduro's deputy Delcy Rodriguez was sworn in as interim president. Bursts of gunfire rang out, but not as strongly as in the pre-dawn attack on January 3 that toppled Maduro, according to a person who lives five blocks from the palace, who said the incident lasted about a minute. Nicolas Maduro US Court Hearing: Venezuela Leader, Wife Cilia Flores Accuse United States of ‘Abduction’; Pleads Not Guilty in 1st Court Appearance.

Gunfire, Anti-Aircraft Fire Light Up Caracas Sky

BREAKING: Video shows gunfire and anti-aircraft fire lighting up the skies over Caracas, Venezuela. pic.twitter.com/qWOOM6l3jH — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 6, 2026

Heavy Gunfire in Caracas

Heavy gunfire currently being reported in Venezuela’s capital, Caracas. pic.twitter.com/wwLbTeR8zF — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 6, 2026

Reports of Infantry Being Deployed

The Venezuelan infantry fighting vehicles have reportedly been deployed to the streets of Caracas. pic.twitter.com/Q75SvHPEGH — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 6, 2026

Reports of Friendly Fire in Venezuela

Local reports indicate that the incident involved a friendly drone approaching too close to Miraflores Palace, triggering a response from the presidential guard. It seems their own drones were mistaken for a threat. No gunfire has been reported since.

What Local Media Is Saying

BREAKING: Local reports indicate that the incident involved a friendly drone approaching too close to Miraflores Palace, triggering a response from the presidential guard. It seems their own drones were mistaken for a threat. No gunfire has been reported since. pic.twitter.com/7QU1jLfUa9 — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) January 6, 2026

Military sources suggested that the Presidential Guard was on high alert due to the presence of surveillance drones testing new security protocols. In the heightened state of tension following the recent transition of power, the unannounced flight was misidentified as a hostile incursion. Venezuela Crisis: Pope Leo XIV Calls for Sovereignty and Peace After US Capture of Nicolas Maduro and Cilia Flores.

White House on Reports of Gunfire in Caracas

Meanwhile, the White House has said that the US is not involved after gunfire and drones were reported near Venezuela's presidential palace. It said it was monitoring the situation in the troubled Latin American nation.

Nicolas Maduro US Court Appearance

As the situation unfolded in Caracas, Nicolás Maduro appeared in a Manhattan federal court on January 5. He pleaded not guilty to charges including narco-terrorism and cocaine trafficking. His defense team has indicated they will challenge the legality of his capture, which they described as an unlawful abduction.

Despite the brief chaos, a source close to the interim government stated that the situation at Miraflores is now "under control." Security forces remain stationed around key government installations

