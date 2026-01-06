Mumbai, January 6: As Indian equities gear up for the January 6 trading session, investors are actively scanning stocks to buy and sell amid a busy flow of Q3 FY26 business updates and sector-specific triggers. With benchmark indices trading at elevated valuations, market participants are shifting focus toward company-level performance, balance sheet strength, and near-term growth visibility.

Domestic liquidity remains supportive, but analysts note that selective positioning, rather than broad-based buying—is likely to define trade. Here are five key stocks expected to stay in focus today:

Kotak Mahindra Bank (NSE: KOTAKBANK)

Kotak Mahindra Bank reported healthy operational momentum for Q3 FY26, with net advances rising 16% YoY to around INR 4.8 lakh crore. Deposits grew 15% YoY, reflecting sustained credit demand and balance sheet resilience despite sector-wide margin pressures. SGX Securities Renamed SGX Stock Exchange: Singapore Exchange Rebrands Equities Business on STI 60th Anniversary.

L&T Finance (NSE: LT)

L&T Finance posted a sharp 49% YoY increase in retail disbursements for the December quarter. The update reinforces its retail-focused strategy, a key reason the stock surged over 133% in 2025, keeping it firmly on traders’ buy-and-sell radar. ONGC Share Price Today, January 5, 2026: Stocks of ONGC Rise by 1.16 % in Early Trade, Check Latest Price on NSE and BSE.

Trent Ltd (NSE: TRENT)

Trent Ltd reported a 17% YoY jump in standalone revenue to INR 5,220 crore in Q3 FY26. Ongoing store additions across Westside and Zudio formats remain the primary growth driver, supporting positive sentiment around the stock.

Dabur India (NSE: DABUR)

Dabur indicated a revival in volume growth after earlier GST-related disruptions. Stabilising rural demand and steady urban consumption trends are improving outlook for FMCG stocks, placing Dabur among closely watched names.

ONGC (NSE: ONGC)

ONGC remains in focus after the government extended the OALP-X bid deadline to February 18, 2026. The move gives state-run explorers more time to plan investments, influencing near-term sentiment in energy counters.

As markets digest Q3 FY26 operational updates, stocks to buy and sell are increasingly being identified based on earnings visibility, sector momentum, and execution strength. With indices at high valuations, selective stock picking, rather than aggressive index-led bets, is likely to guide trading decisions in the sessions ahead.

(Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 06, 2026 08:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).