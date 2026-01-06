Mumbai, January 6: Samsung is reportedly preparing for the official launch of its next flagship series, with the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra expected to debut as the highlight of the lineup. Early reports suggest that the company has moved away from the sharp, boxy design of its predecessors in favour of a more ergonomic, rounded frame. This shift aims to improve handling for the large-screen device while maintaining its premium appeal. The smartphone is also rumoured to feature upgraded durability standards and a refined internal cooling system to support high-intensity tasks.

Beyond the physical changes, the upcoming flagship is expected to introduce significant upgrades to its processing capabilities and integrated software experience. The device will likely be the first to showcase Samsung's latest advancements in on-device artificial intelligence, focusing on enhanced productivity and creative tools. Additionally, leaks indicate a change in the aesthetic branding of the device, with the company reportedly dropping the traditional "Titanium" naming convention in favour of a fresh set of colour options designed to appeal to a broader consumer base. Realme 16 Pro Plus Price in India.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Price in India and Global Markets

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra price in India is expected to start at approximately INR 1,29,999 for the base 256GB storage variant. Reports suggest that despite rising component costs, Samsung may attempt to keep the starting price consistent with the previous generation to remain competitive. Higher storage tiers, such as the 512GB and 1TB models, are anticipated to be priced at INR 1,39,999 and INR 1,59,999 respectively.

Globally, the device is expected to retail at 1,299 USD. While some analysts suggest a potential price hike due to the expensive Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 silicon, early supply chain leaks indicate that Samsung might offer aggressive trade-in bonuses and pre-order incentives to offset the final cost for consumers.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Specifications and Features (Expected)

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to feature a 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 3,600 nits. Under the hood, it is tipped to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset globally, paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and storage options ranging from 256GB to 1TB. The device will run on One UI 8.0 based on Android 16, promising seven years of major OS and security updates. OPPO Reno 15 Price in India.

In terms of photography, the handset is rumoured to carry a 200MP primary sensor with an improved aperture for low-light performance. This will be supported by a 50MP ultra-wide lens, a 10MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and a 50MP periscope lens with 5x optical zoom and 100x Space Zoom. The smartphone is expected to house a 5,000mAh battery with support for 45W wired and 15W wireless charging. Other features include an improved S Pen with lower latency, Wi-Fi 7, and an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Forbes), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

