Entertainment News | Sajid Nadiadwala Banner Enters Gujarati Cinema with 'Dhabkaaro', Film to Release on May 1

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], April 29 (ANI): The 75-year journey of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment has entered a new chapter with its first Gujarati film, 'Dhabkaaro'.

Directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Abhishek Shah, 'Dhabkaaro' marks the banner's first step into Gujarati cinema.

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The production house had earlier worked across different languages, and Sajid Nadiadwala had also written the Marathi film 'Lai Bhaari' starring Riteish Deshmukh.

As part of the film's promotions, Sajid Nadiadwala, director Abhishek Shah, and actors Deven Bhojani and Aarjav Trivedi visited Ahmedabad. During the visit, the team also met Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

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At the meeting, the team unveiled the film's new poster along with a special Gujarati logo created to mark 75 years of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

Nadiadwala, in a statement to the press, said, "My roots are deeply connected to Nadiad, and that has always been a big part of who I am. In many ways, this journey feels like it has come full circle. My grandfather, A.K. Nadiadwala, began his journey in cinema with a Gujarati film, Inspector, and today, as we are in our 75th year, presenting Dhabkaaro feels like a homecoming for us."

"It makes this moment even more special to have Honourable Chief Minister Shri Bhupendra Patel ji unveil our Gujarati logo along with the film's poster. I'm truly grateful for his support and for being part of this important milestone for us," he added.

The makers also said the film received a positive response at early screenings held in Kenya, South Africa and Mumbai. The Mumbai screening was attended by names including Aamir Khan, Shefali Shah and Ashutosh Gowariker.

'Dhabkaaro' is produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Harfanmaula Films and The Moving Manch, with Dipti Jindal as associate producer. The film is written and directed by Abhishek Shah.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film is set to release on May 1. (ANI)

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