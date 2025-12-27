Panvel (Maharashtra) [India], December 27 (ANI): From former Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni and actor Sanjay Dutt to Karisma Kapoor, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's birthday bash turned into a star-studded affair with several prominent personalities joining the celebration.

As the 'Dabangg' star celebrated his 60th birthday, close friends and family gathered to mark the special occasion and extend their heartfelt wishes. Salman's parents, Salim Khan and Salma Khan, arrived at the venue.

His sister, Arpita Khan Sharma, and her husband, Aayush Sharma, were also seen joining the celebrations. Arbaaz Khan's son Arhaan Khan arrived at the farmhouse alongside Sohail Khan's elder son, Nirvaan Khan. Arbaaz Khan and his wife Sshura Khan were also present at the gathering. Alvira Khan Agnihotri also graced the evening.

Several well-known personalities from the film industry attended the celebration, including Bollywood stars Karisma Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Mahesh Manjrekar, Huma Qureshi, Tabu, Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani, and Anup Soni.

Also seen arriving were Aditya Roy Kapur, Pulkit Samrat, Zaheer Iqbal, Varun Sharma, Sangeeta Bijlani, Huma Qureshi and Juhi Babbar. Producers Nikhil Dwivedi and composer Sajid Ali were also spotted at the venue. Randeep Hooda arrived with his wife, Lin Laishram.

Salman stepped out for a brief moment to cut a cake with paparazzi, amidst heavy security around him. In the ANI visuals, the star is seen cutting a red-and-white cake as paparazzi sing the birthday song. Dressed casually in a T-shirt and blue denims, Salman seemed to be ageing in reverse as he sported a clean-shaven look.

On the work front, Salman will be seen donning the Indian Army uniform in Apoorva Lakhia's directorial 'Battle of Galwan', which is based on the Galwan Valley clashes at the India-China border in 2020. Twenty Indian soldiers died during the Galwan Valley clash on June 16, 2020, five years ago, while the Chinese side also faced heavy casualties.

Following the clashes, tensions between India and China rose, with the army deploying formations near the Galwan Valley, along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh, and undertaking activities such as surveying border areas to prevent "possible" Chinese aggression. Actor Chitrangda Singh has been paired opposite Salman in the film. (ANI)

